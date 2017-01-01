Bootsketch saves you time when desiging by giving you Bootstrap components in Sketch format
All artboards, symbols and components match the Bootstrap 4.0 documentation
Get ahead of the game by using perfectly crafted components from the start
Bootsketch gives you the exact grid spacing from bootstrap at every breakpoint
Every symbol is self-explanatory and intuitive to use
Nested symbols and styles make your life easier.
Bootsketch uses a consistent naming convention in all of its symbols, text styles, and layer styles.
Resize any symbol horizontally or vertically. They’re optimized for every viewport!
✅ 150+ symbol replicas based off the components in bootstrap 4.0
✅ Matching typography settings at your finger tips through text styles
✅ Every color linked to each component by layer styles
Overrides allow you to use the same component for multiple purposes. We’ve packed every ounce of variability into Bootsketch.
Check it out -- These are all the same symbol!
Because you're focused on shipping products, not renaming layer groups
